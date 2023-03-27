Lithuania to call for sanctions over Russian plan for nuclear weapons in Belarus
- Lithuania
Lithuania will call for new sanctions in response to Russia's plan to place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, its foreign ministry said on Sunday.
"Together with its Euro-Atlantic partners, Lithuania will decide how to react to these militaristic plans of the Russian and Belarusian regimes," the ministry said in a statement.
"As one of the response measures, Lithuania will call for the adoption of new sanctions," it added.
