Lithuania to call for sanctions over Russian plan for nuclear weapons in Belarus

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2023 00:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 00:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Lithuania will call for new sanctions in response to Russia's plan to place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, its foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"Together with its Euro-Atlantic partners, Lithuania will decide how to react to these militaristic plans of the Russian and Belarusian regimes," the ministry said in a statement.

"As one of the response measures, Lithuania will call for the adoption of new sanctions," it added.

