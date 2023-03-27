Lithuania to call for sanctions over Russian plan for nuclear weapons in Belarus

Lithuania will call for new sanctions in response to Russia's plan to place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, its foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"Together with its Euro-Atlantic partners, Lithuania will decide how to react to these militaristic plans of the Russian and Belarusian regimes," the ministry said in a statement.

"As one of the response measures, Lithuania will call for the adoption of new sanctions," it added.

