Left Menu

Salman Khan threat case: Mumbai Police arrest one person in Rajasthan

Mumbai Police, probing the threat e-mail case received by actor Salman Khan, in a joint operation with Rajasthan police have arrested a person from Mumbai, said the police official here on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 07:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 07:29 IST
Salman Khan threat case: Mumbai Police arrest one person in Rajasthan
Ishwar Chand Pareek, Police Station Officer, Luni, Jodhpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police, probing the threat e-mail case received by actor Salman Khan, in a joint operation with Rajasthan police have arrested a person from Mumbai, said the police official here on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Dhakad Ram a resident of Luni in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan.

"In the case registered in Bandra police station of threats to kill Salman Khan via email, the Mumbai police team and Luni police team in joint action caught Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Jodhpur district," Luni Police Station Officer, Jodhpur Ishwar Chand Pareek told ANI. The accused later was handed over to Mumbai police.

Last week, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan's office. Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) and 34 of IPC. Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai police as the actor is perceived to be under threat. The Maharashtra state government took this step after the actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang earlier.

Pareek further said that the accused was wanted in the case of death threats made to late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father. "In the meantime, the Punjab police team also came. Based on further enquiries, the Punjab police informed that the arrested accused was wanted in the case of death threats made to late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father," Luni Police Station Officer added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023