Russia fails at UN to get Nord Stream blast inquiry

Russia failed on Monday to get the United Nations Security Council to ask for an independent inquiry into explosions in September on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, connecting Russia and Germany, that spewed gas into the Baltic Sea.

Only Russia, China and Brazil voted in favor of the Russian-drafted resolution, while the remaining 12 council members abstained. A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, France, the United States or Britain to pass.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)