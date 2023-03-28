Japan lifts 20-year old restrictions on Canadian beef imports -Canadian farm ministry
Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 01:49 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 01:49 IST
Japan has removed restrictions on Canadian beef imports that date back 20 years, Canada's agriculture ministry said on Monday.
Japan, like many other nations, restricted imports of Canadian beef after the 2003 discovery in the province of Alberta of a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) disease.
