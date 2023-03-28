Left Menu

NSE, BSE put Adani Green Energy under second stage of longterm ASM framework from Mar 28

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2023 03:41 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 03:41 IST
NSE, BSE put Adani Green Energy under second stage of longterm ASM framework from Mar 28

Leading bourses NSE and BSE have said that Adani Green Energy will be put under the second stage of the long-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework from Tuesday.

In two separate circulars, the bourses said Adani Green Energy shall continue in the ASM framework but will be moved to the respective higher stage from March 28.

The move also comes close on the heels of the two exchanges moving two group firms Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission from the second stage of the long-term ASM framework to Stage-I on Friday.

On March 17, both exchanges put Adani Green Energy and NDTV under the first stage of the long-term ASM framework.

Meanwhile, all the 10 listed firms of the Adani group on Monday ended the day in the negative territory, with Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar and Adani Total Gas each falling nearly 5 per cent.

Many of the group firms hit their lower circuit limits during the day.

The Adani group stocks have taken a beating on the exchanges since a report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research was published in January this year.

The report had made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against it.

The Adani group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023