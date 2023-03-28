Man kills self by jumping in front of train in UP's Etawah

A 20-year-old man ended his life by jumping in front of a train here, police said on Tuesday.

SHO Jaswantnagar police station Mukesh Kumar Solanki said the incident took place on Monday in Nagla Vishun village.

Rinku, a resident of Sajan Nagar, killed himself by jumping in front of the train, he said.

The man's motorcycle was found at the spot, the SHO said.

