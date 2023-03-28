Left Menu

Man kills self by jumping in front of train in UP's Etawah

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 28-03-2023 08:16 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 08:16 IST
  Country:
  India

A 20-year-old man ended his life by jumping in front of a train here, police said on Tuesday.

SHO Jaswantnagar police station Mukesh Kumar Solanki said the incident took place on Monday in Nagla Vishun village.

Rinku, a resident of Sajan Nagar, killed himself by jumping in front of the train, he said.

The man's motorcycle was found at the spot, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

