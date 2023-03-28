J-K: Army promotes Kaman Post along LoC as tourist destination

The army is promoting Kaman Post, Uri along the Line of Control, as a tourist destination in the Baramulla district of North Kashmir. Kaman Post is one of the major attractions for visitors, especially for motivational tours of the school and college-going children.

The post is especially popular for a view across the Line of Control. The Army arranges trips for students to educate and inform them about the importance of the Kaman Post.

"I have come to Kaman post earlier. The Army has renovated the area and there is information about the history of the rulers of Jammu Kashmir and of brave Indian soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation. Tourists and locals visiting this place will learn about its history and other things," Pervez Majeed, a local told ANI. Faisal Iqbal Khan, a Sarpanch told ANI that the upgraded version of Kaman Post would enrich visitors with the history of the soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during wartime.

"A lot of things have been added here. Like the details of soldiers who laid down their lives. It is a beautiful place. A veer path has been added," Khan added. The Army renovated a cafeteria and also installed a 60 feet long national flag pole at the Kaman Post a few years ago.

Kaman post is presently witnessing a large number of tourist footfalls and locals are hopeful that in the coming months, it will become a major tourist attraction. Anamika, a tourist from Patna, expressed gratitude to the local people.

"I have come here before. I am delighted. I made myself aware of its history. I came to know a lot of things about the history of my country also. Locals are very welcoming," Anamika said. Zara Khan, a student, said, "I have come here before. But, I am enjoying this time a little more. I am very grateful to the Indian army for providing us with another opportunity to come here. I would like to appeal to everyone to come here." (ANI)

