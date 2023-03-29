Left Menu

UK's British Gas to cut prepayment meter prices

British Gas has come under fire for forcibly installing prepayment meters in people's homes, prompting an investigation by the energy markets regulator Ofgem. From July, prepayment customers will see prices lowered to match the costs for payments via direct debit.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-03-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 14:50 IST
UK's British Gas to cut prepayment meter prices
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Centrica-owned British Gas will introduce new lower prices for prepayment meter customers from April 1 to make that the cheapest way to buy energy in Britain, it said on Wednesday.

Prepayment meters are a type of domestic energy meter which require users to pay for energy upfront by topping up a token or card. They are known to have above average costs for gas and electricity. British Gas has come under fire for forcibly installing prepayment meters in people's homes, prompting an investigation by the energy markets regulator Ofgem.

From July, prepayment customers will see prices lowered to match the costs for payments via direct debit. British Gas said it will accelerate that for its customers to April. The yearly saving for British Gas prepayment customers will be 59 pounds ($73) for an average dual fuel bill, it said.

More than 94,000 prepayment meters were installed in homes in Britain using warrants and without customer consent in 2022, the government said this week, adding that British Gas, Scottish Power and OVO Energy accounted for 70% of them. ($1 = 0.8112 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023