New Mexico district attorney names new 'Rust' special prosecutors
Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 00:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 00:35 IST
The New Mexico district attorney overseeing the "Rust" shooting case on Wednesday named two new special prosecutors after the previous one resigned and said she would follow a judge's order that she step down as a prosecutor.
(Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Leslie Adler)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement