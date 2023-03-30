BRIEF-Kentucky's Gov Says Received Early Reports Of A Helicopter Crash And Fatalities Are Expected - Tweet
March 30 (Reuters) -
* KENTUCKY'S GOV SAYS RECEIVED EARLY REPORTS OF A HELICOPTER CRASH AND FATALITIES ARE EXPECTED - TWEET Source text: [https://on.ft.com/3nyDmU0]
