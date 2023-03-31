Left Menu

Karnataka: Family of four found hanging in Mangaluru hotel

According to the police, a note found in the hotel room where the bodies were found indicates that the family was facing financial stress which compelled them to take the extreme step.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2023 12:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 12:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Four members of a family including two children were found dead in a hotel in Mangaluru, police said. According to the police, a note found in the hotel room where the bodies were found indicates that the family was facing financial stress which compelled them to take the extreme step.

The deceased have been identified as Devendra, 46, his wife Nirmala and their 9-year-old twin daughters all hailing from Vijayanagar in Mysore. The police commissioner Kuldeep Jain said that further investigation is still underway.

More details on the matter are awaited. Earlier this week, popular Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead inside a hotel room in Varanasi's Sarnath and police suspect that it is a case of 'suicide'.

Police said that actress, who was in the city for the shoot of an upcoming movie, was found hanging in her hotel room. In Andhra Pradesh, an inter-second-year student of Narayana College died by suicide in Visakhapatnam under PM Palem Police Station limits, the police said on Tuesday.

Officials said that the 17-year-old female student was found hanging inside her hostel room on Monday night. Meanwhile, in December last year an engineering student's body was found with his throat slit in a college near Bannerghatta in Karnataka.

The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Nitin Narayana, a native of Kozhikode in Kerala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

