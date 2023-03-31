UP: 1988 IPS officer, RK Vishwakarma appointed part-time DGP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, appointed Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Raj Kumar Vishwakarma as part-time Director General of Police (DGP) in the state. The 1988 batch IPS officer has been given the additional charge of DGP, till the time a permanent appointment is not made for the post of DGP.

RK Vishwakarma comes from the 1988 batch of IPS. He is expected to take charge from today only. Notably, the announcement comes just two months ahead of Vishwakarma's retirement, which was slated to take place in May 2023.

He is the second senior-most IPS officer after Mukul Goyal. (ANI)

