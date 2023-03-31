Narendra Giri death: CBI files chargesheet, matter to be heard on April 13

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed the charges in connection with the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, against the accused Anand Giri, Adya Prasad Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari. The matter is listed to be heard by Allahabad district court on April 13, an official order stated.

The matter pertains to the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, who was the president of the largest organization of saints in India and was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghambari Math in Prayagraj on September 20, 2021. CBI filed a chargesheet in 2021 against accused Anand Giri and others in the Mahant Narendra Giri death case.

A purported suicide note was recovered from the site of the incident in which the name of the seer's disciples, Anand Giri, and two others were mentioned. The Prayagraj District Court had also rejected the bail application of Anand Giri, who is accused of abetting Mahant Narendra Giri to commit suicide.

Anand Giri has been lodged in Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj since September 22, 2021. (ANI)

