This Manipur Sportsperson still reels on hardship, seeks government support

A sports player from Manipur has narrated her ordeal wherein she has to earn extra money by weaving clothes to make ends meet despite her representing India on the international platform. Singamayum Tajbanu, who represented the country in the recent 2nd World Jeet Kune-do Championship 2023, which was held at Provincial Sports Complex, Kandy of Sri Lanka from March 10 to 12 in the 19 years and more, bagged a Gold Medal in the 60 kg Senior Women's Category, is weaving clothes to earn extra money minimising the huge burden load of expenditure incurred by her parents on her.

Tajbanu contributed to her debuts by bagging several medals in Karate and Jeet Kune Do disciplines and represented India and Manipur at both National and International levels. She won numerous gold medals in the Jeet Kune-do discipline at both the national and international levels. To date, she bagged 4 Gold medals at the International level and 8 Gold medals at the national level, altogether 12 gold medals in Jeet Kune-do. In Karate she bags 1 International Silver and Bronze medal and 4 Gold, 7 Silver, and 2 Bronze medals altogether 15 medals at the national level.

Her father Md Manowar was a CRPF personnel, who sustained heavy injuries from a bomb blast during Kargil War. Manowar also lost hearing ability in the right side ear after 1 year of treatment and voluntarily retired, her mother Bashira Bibi is a housewife. While talking about the hardships in her career, Tajbanu said that she faced many problems. Not only mentally or physically but financially also there were lots of problems. Her father's pension, which is the main source of their livelihood the family and provides assistance in her training and tournament participation is not enough. She said that in participating International Championship and National Championship she has to arrange at least Rs. 1 lakhs and Rs 30,000/- respectively which is a huge expense for her family as no assistance is provided from the government and the concerned department.

At that very time, she has to earn money by weaving Rani Phi to bear her expenses and reduce the burden on her family and pursue her career, she also told that she was very apprehensive that whether she will Or will not be able to participate in the recent championship regarding her financial difficulties. She said that she is hopeful to bring laurels to her country and the state in the future championship and tournament and also expressed her desire of bringing the youth in productive and constrictive ways from the clutch of substance abuse to shape a better society, she also expressed her misfortune that she will not be able to accomplish her vision of shaping a better society without the help and support from the government and people.

Md Manowar, father of Tajbanu expressed that his daughter is carrying on his dream of serving the nation which he had left incomplete due to his misfortune and he is providing all the possible assistance within his calibre to her daughter. He also draws the attention of CM. N. Biren and concerned department that he will be able to feel the touch of the government empowerment to the sportsperson if his daughter is offered a suitable job of her qualifications and will finally be able to get what he and his family owe to the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)