PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-04-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 23:35 IST
Scoreboard of IPL match between RCB and CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli b Akash Singh 6 Faf du Plessis c Dhoni b Ali 62 Mahipal Lomror c Gaikwad b Deshpande 0 Glenn Maxwell c Dhoni b Theekshana 76 Shahbaz Ahmed c Gaikwad b Pathirana 12 Dinesh Karthik c Theekshana b Deshpande 28 Suyash Prabhudessai c Jadeja b Pathirana 19 Wayne Parnell c Dube b Deshpande 2 Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva not out 2 Extras: (LB-5, W-6) 11 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 218 Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-15, 3-141, , 4-159, 5-191, 6-192, 7-197, 8-218 Bowling: Akash Singh 3-0-35-1, Tushar Deshpande 4-0-45-3, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-41-1, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-37-0, Matheesha Pathirana 4-0 -42-2, Moeen Ali 1-0-13-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

