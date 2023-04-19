Left Menu

Britain inks trade deal with Oklahoma, hails architects' licensing pact

The trade and economic memorandum of understanding with Oklahoma, signed by Huddleston at the embassy on Tuesday, is the fourth deal Britain has inked with a U.S. state as part of its push to expand trans-Atlantic trade despite the Biden administration's refusal to negotiate a broader U.S.-UK pact. Huddleston told Reuters he would meet with Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jayme White in Washington on Wednesday following discussions in London several weeks ago, and both sides continued to work on sectoral advances on the federal level.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 01:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 01:59 IST
Britain inks trade deal with Oklahoma, hails architects' licensing pact

British trade minister Nigel Huddleston signed a trade deal with the U.S. state of Oklahoma in Washington on Tuesday, while hailing another accord aimed at easing rules for UK architects working in the United States, the British embassy said. The trade and economic memorandum of understanding with Oklahoma, signed by Huddleston at the embassy on Tuesday, is the fourth deal Britain has inked with a U.S. state as part of its push to expand trans-Atlantic trade despite the Biden administration's refusal to negotiate a broader U.S.-UK pact.

Huddleston told Reuters he would meet with Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jayme White in Washington on Wednesday following discussions in London several weeks ago, and both sides continued to work on sectoral advances on the federal level. "The free trade agreement is something that we're very keen to do as soon as the U.S. is ready," he said, underscoring Britain's interest in securing a larger-scale trade agreement with its largest trading partner.

Huddleston said he was also excited about a meeting on Wednesday with industry bodies to welcome a mutual recognition agreement brokered by Britain's Architects Registration Board (ARB) that will simplify licensing for U.K. architects in over 40 U.S. states and at the federal level, and vice versa. The deal could increase British services exports to the U.S. by $55 million per year, the ministry said.

The U.K.-Oklahoma pact will focus on boosting green trade, particularly in carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), the ministry said. The deal is aimed at boosting the $215.6 million worth of goods British companies exported to Oklahoma in 2022 and generating more jobs for U.K. exporters. Nearly 3,000 jobs in Oklahoma are supported by exports to Britain and nearly 10,000 people in the state are employed by British companies.

Britain has signed memorandums of understanding with three other U.S. states - Indiana, North Carolina and South Carolina - and remains in discussions with other key states, including Utah, Texas and California, Huddleston said. "The states, of course, are very important in the U.S. economic structure and political structure," he said. "We recognize that we can do a lot by working with the states as well as the federal level, so we'll keep the dialogue going."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023