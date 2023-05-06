Kashmiri handicrafts industry is optimistic about the G20 summit

Residents of Jammu and Kashmir are optimistic that the G20 events here will promote the union territory internationally and also give a new dimension to the tourism and handicraft sectors. The people associated with it are also hoping that such a summit can play an important role in promoting the handicraft products of Kashmir at the international level.

Talking about the G20 summit and the benefits of the meeting, the exporters of Kashmiri products said that holding such a summit is a proud moment for the entire country. Kashmiri carpet exporter Sheikh Ashiq said, "Holding such an international summit for the first time in Kashmir is a proud moment for the entire country, especially Kashmir. This will further promote Kashmir at the international level. Civilization, art and craft, tourism and other related sectors will also get a new dimension and recognition at the international level."

Sheikh Ashiq said that the visit of delegates from 20 countries to Kashmir is a big deal for Kashmiris. He said that when we talk about the development of the tourism sector, other sectors related to the tourism sector will also be developed directly or indirectly. Handloom and craft are also an important part of the tourism sector. International tourism is expected to be boosted from the meeting held. Likewise, the handicraft industry here is also expected to be boosted. He said, "Not only the name of the country is brightened by such a summit. The art, and culture of the state, or region are cultivated there. Along with better publicity, avenues for future activities and trade are also opened. However, the key is to present things in a better and more efficient way."

In response to a question, Sheikh Ashiq said that after 2019, the handicraft industry of Kashmir is on a ventilator. Many people have avoided this sector. However, in the last few years, there has been a considerable improvement in the business of carpets and other household products, which has resulted in good export figures. He further also said that to promote Kashmir's famous carpets more work needs to be done.

"More work needs to be done on it at the public and private levels in the coming time so that Kashmir's famous carpets, pashmina, paper mache, wood carving and other products are promoted more internationally and for this, the G20 summit can play a positive and effective role," he said. During the discussion, Sheikh Ashiq also said that the new and emerging entrepreneurs of Kashmir, especially those associated with the handicraft industry, will also get a lot of benefits from this meeting. Such activities at the national and international level are welcome in themselves and it also gives opportunities to highlight the positive aspects in front of the world.

Sheikh Ashiq further said that there is no doubt that GI tagging has given carpets and otherhousehold products a distinct presence domestically and internationally, for which the concerned departments deserve credit. There is an urgent need to do more by the government to provide more market facilities. It should be noted that this is the first time that Kashmir is getting the honour of hosting such a G20 summit. In the last week of this month i.e. from May 22 to 24, the summit is going to be held at SKICC, located on the banks of Afaq Lake Dal in Srinagar.

The G20 includes the European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, United Kingdom, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey and the United States. The group meets on an annual basis and this time India chairs the G20. (ANI)

