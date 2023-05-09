Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates new format of Chief Minister Helpline 1905 at Secretariat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the new format of Chief Minister Helpline 1905 at the Secretariat on Tuesday, stated an official release. In the new version of CM Helpline 1905, apart from dialling 1905, the facility of a web portal, mobile app and audio call recording feature has also been provided. Now along with taking help on 24 hours CM helpline 1905, the facility to register complaints will also be available.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed the officers that the CM Helpline 1905 should be reviewed twice a month by the departments. The Chief Minister himself will review it in the last week of every month.

He said, "People should be made more and more aware of CM Helpline 1905. It should be ensured that the general public gets the benefit of this helpline created for the redressal of public problems and complaints." He said that good governance is our responsibility. CM Helpline 1905 can play an important role in the government's objective of simplification, solution, disposal and satisfaction.

The Chief Minister instructed the officers to ensure that the problems of the people are resolved at the level at which they are to be resolved. The problems which can be solved at the tehsil level should not reach the unnecessary District Magistrate and the problems which can be solved at the district level should not reach the government level.

The level at which the problems have to be resolved, if it is not happening then the responsibility of the concerned officers and employees should be fixed. He said that the corruption-free app 1064 should be made more powerful. The Chief Minister has given instructions to the officials that Tehsil days should be organised regularly. At the district level also, the District Magistrate should conduct public hearings every month. He directed that on the first and third Tuesday of every month, Tehsil Jan Samarpan Diwas should be organised and on the fourth Tuesday, the District Magistrate should solve public problems by observing Jan Samarpan Diwas.

All public problems and public complaints should be registered online. Those whose problems will not be resolved at the tehsil and district level, only those problems will be referred to the chief minister's office. In the meeting Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Anand Bardhan, Principal Secretary L. Fanai, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar, Secretary R.K. Meenakshi Sundaram, Shailesh Bagoli, Dilip Jawalkar, Arvind Singh Hyanki, Pankaj Kumar Pandey, B.V.R.C. Purushottam, Vinod Raturi, Director IDTA Nitika Khandelwal and other high officials were present, all District Magistrates were virtually Connected to the meeting. (ANI)

