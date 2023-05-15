Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Two persons including BJP leader's son drown to death in Narmada

Two youths drowned on Sunday in the Narmada River in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, said Police. The incident happened while they were bathing in Dadda Ghat.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2023 13:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 13:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two youths, including the son of former BJP district rural president Shiv Patel drowned to death in river Narmada in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said. The incident took place on Sunday while the pair in the company of other friends were taking a bath at the Dadda Ghat on the river under the Tilwara Ghat police station.

The deceased were identified as Atul Patel and Anurag Lodhi. Atul Patel was the only son of the former BJP Jabalpur district rural president Shiv Patel.

According to Vinod Gotia, Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, Atul Patel waded deep into the water when he saw his friend Anurag Lodhi, who did not know swimming, sinking. Both of them drowned and their bodies were fished out after hours of rescue operations, police said.

Earlier on April 23 this year a 12-year-old boy drowned in the Arabian Sea behind Mahim Dargah in Maharashtra's Mumbai. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the minor boy was rescued by a team of workers and rushed to hospital. However, he died in the hospital.

In April this year, a polytechnic student drowned in the sea near the Rama Krishna beach in Vishakhapatnam, officials said. According to the 3 Town police station of Vishakapattanam officers, he was identified as Sriram, a resident of Birla Junction in Vishakapatnam. The deceased was a student of govt Polytechnic College in Kancharapalem.

Over 200 people drowned in the sea at various beaches in and around Visakhapatnam between 2012 to 2022. RK beach in the city accounted for 60 per cent of deaths, according to official statistics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

