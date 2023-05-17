Left Menu

CBI arrests freelance journalist, former Navy officer in espionage case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi and a former Navy commander in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act for the illegal collection of sensitive information, officials stated on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 15:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi and a former Navy commander in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act for the illegal collection of sensitive information, officials stated on Wednesday. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday had booked Vivek Raghuvanshi, a freelance journalist for allegedly collecting sensitive information about the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and the army and sharing them with intelligence agencies of foreign countries, officials said.

The CBI also alleged Raghuvanshi collected "sensitive" and "minute" details of DRDO and army projects. "The CBI had registered a case on December 9 last year against Raghuvanshi on the allegations that he was involved in the illegal collection of sensitive information including the minute details of the DRDO defence projects and their progress, sensitive details about the future procurement of Indian armed forces which reveal the strategic preparedness of country's classified communications and information relating to national security, details of the strategic and diplomatic talks of India with our friendly countries and sharing such classified information with intelligence agencies of foreign countries," the agency said in a statement. (ANI)

