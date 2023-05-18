Left Menu

J-K: Trial run of deluxe bus service from Poonch to Srinagar via Mughal road

Department of Information and public relations in a statement said that the bus service from Poonch to the Kashmir Valley was high on the demand of local people and the same has been started to facilitate the public to take advantage of the Mughal Road on affordable fares.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 08:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 08:36 IST
J-K: Trial run of deluxe bus service from Poonch to Srinagar via Mughal road
The bus service from Poonch to Kashmir valley was high on the demand of local people (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M Choudhary on Wednesday flagged off a trial run of the deluxe bus service of Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) from Poonch to Srinagar via Mughal Road. Department of Information and public relations, J&K in a statement said that the bus service from Poonch to the Kashmir Valley was high on the demand of local people and the same has been started to facilitate the public to take advantage of the Mughal Road on affordable fares.

"The fare from Poonch to Srinagar has been fixed at Rs 398. The timing of the bus shall be 8 am from Poonch to Srinagar. The fleet of vehicles shall be increased as per demand, and increase in passenger footfall," the statement added. Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner informed the media persons that a detailed stage carriage fare has been fixed for the benefit of the general public and to make the journey more affordable for common people who regularly commute on the Mughal Road for medical services, education and tourism purposes etc.

It is pertinent to mention that the Mughal Road is an alternate route connecting the Jammu division with the Kashmir division, besides Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. This year the Mughal Road has been thrown open for one-way traffic last week by Deputy Commissioner Poonch as the opening of the road was delayed due to inclement weather conditions, the statement informed.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Peerzada Sheraz ul Haq; Additional Deputy Commissioner Tahir Mustafa Malik and ARTO, Basharat Mahmood besides other officials were also present at the flag-off ceremony. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023