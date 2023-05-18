J-K: Trial run of deluxe bus service from Poonch to Srinagar via Mughal road

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M Choudhary on Wednesday flagged off a trial run of the deluxe bus service of Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) from Poonch to Srinagar via Mughal Road. Department of Information and public relations, J&K in a statement said that the bus service from Poonch to the Kashmir Valley was high on the demand of local people and the same has been started to facilitate the public to take advantage of the Mughal Road on affordable fares.

"The fare from Poonch to Srinagar has been fixed at Rs 398. The timing of the bus shall be 8 am from Poonch to Srinagar. The fleet of vehicles shall be increased as per demand, and increase in passenger footfall," the statement added. Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner informed the media persons that a detailed stage carriage fare has been fixed for the benefit of the general public and to make the journey more affordable for common people who regularly commute on the Mughal Road for medical services, education and tourism purposes etc.

It is pertinent to mention that the Mughal Road is an alternate route connecting the Jammu division with the Kashmir division, besides Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. This year the Mughal Road has been thrown open for one-way traffic last week by Deputy Commissioner Poonch as the opening of the road was delayed due to inclement weather conditions, the statement informed.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Peerzada Sheraz ul Haq; Additional Deputy Commissioner Tahir Mustafa Malik and ARTO, Basharat Mahmood besides other officials were also present at the flag-off ceremony. (ANI)

