After Reliance Jio, Vista Equity makes 2nd Indian investment in Hyderabad-based Innovaptive

Innovaptive, the leading provider of connected workforce solutions, recently secured a series B investment led by Vista Equity Partners, one of the world’s marquee tech investors. After a series A led by Tiger Global, Innovaptive becomes the 1st Indian firm to be invested by the two prominent firms known for their investments in high-growth companies.

This is Vista Equity Partner’s second investment in an Indian firm, after their recent investment of USD 1.5 billion in Reliance Jio, and the first time that Tiger Global and Vista Equity Partners have invested in the same firm. According to our sources, the investment is in the tune of INR 250 cr.

Innovapptive’s Connected Worker Solutions are designed to improve worker productivity, asset uptime, safety, compliance, and training across various industries, including energy, mining, metals, utilities, chemicals, and industrial manufacturing.

The investment from Tiger Global and Vista Equity Partners is a significant endorsement of Innovaptive's potential to disrupt the workforce solutions industry with its connected workforce platform. The funding will enable Innovaptive to expand its product offerings and grow its customer base, as well as hire additional talent to support its growth trajectory.

''We are excited to partner with Tiger Global and Vista Equity Partners as we continue to transform workforce management with our solutions,'' said Innovaptive CEO Sundeep Ravande. ''Their investment will help us further develop our platform and bring our innovative solutions to even more healthcare organizations worldwide.'' The company’s no-code platform is patented and acts as a bridge between maintenance, operations, and warehouse teams by linking front-line workers, assets, and data sources from back-office systems. This underscores the effectiveness and scalability of Innovapptive’s solutions in meeting the unique needs of different industries.

The platform enables providers to streamline operations, reduce administrative burdens, and improve responsiveness. The company's solutions are used by numerous organisations of the Fortune 500 list in asset-intensive sectors.

Vista Equity Partners highlighted the importance of workforce management in large industries. Innovaptive's connected workforce platform has become increasingly essential as organisations look for ways to improve operational efficiency and deliver better solutions. Innovaptive's platform integrates all aspects of workforce management into one seamless system.

With this latest investment, Innovaptive is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and become the leading player in the connected workforce market. The company's innovative solutions and strong partnerships with investment leaders like Tiger Global and Vista Equity Partners are sure to help it achieve its goals and drive positive change in the industry.

