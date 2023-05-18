Russian agriculture minister says grain exports seen at 50 mln-55 mln T in 2023-24
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-05-2023 15:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 15:26 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Agricultural Minister Dmitry Patrushev on Thursday said that Russia's grain exports would be between 50 million and 55 million tonnes in the 2023-2024 season.
Speaking at a televised government meeting, Patrushev said that Russia's 2023 wheat crop was seen at 78 million tonnes, and that 93% of winter grains had made it through the winter in normal condition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Patrushev
- Dmitry Patrushev
- Russian
- Russia
Advertisement