Kerala University postpones union elections due to alleged impersonation of SFI member

The University of Kerala has postponed union elections after the alleged impersonation of a university union councillor elect from Christain College, Kattakkada in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district, said an official statement.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 21:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The University of Kerala has postponed union elections after the alleged impersonation of a university union councillor elect from Christain College, Kattakkada in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district, said an official statement. According to the statement, students Aromal and Anagha were elected University Union Councillors (UUC) from Christain College, Kattakkada. Anagha's name was replaced with SFI Kattakkada area committee member Vaisakh's name in the nomination sent by the college to the university.

Following this, Kerala Students Union (KSU) leaders staged a protest at the university campus. KSU alleged that their leaders who reached the campus to meet the registrar were blocked by the police and were detained. KSU further alleged that SFI constantly commits such acts including impersonation in nomination to win the university election.

Following the allegation and complaint filed by KSU, the university postponed the election. Also, SFI has suspended A Vaisakh from organisational positions. Talking to ANI, senate member Asif said, "When KSU state committee members reached University to meet the registrar and returning officer to enquire about the incident, the police blocked them and detained them. This is anti-democratic and it has damaged the credibility of Kerala University."

Asif also alleged that manipulation in elections happens regularly and added that KSU has demanded to cancel the current electoral rolls. "Kattakkada area committee member Vaisakh 's name was added to the additional electoral roll. None of the non-SFI University union councillors was added to the electoral role. We have contested and won the election with High Court permission. Manipulation in elections happens regularly now. KSU demands to cancel the electoral role and publish a new electoral role adding all members. Also, book all those who helped with impersonation and cancel Christain College, Kattakkada's affiliation", Asif added.

While KSU state committee member Joel demanded a fair enquiry into the incident and also alleged that SFI with the help of the university registrar constantly used to dismiss nominations of KSU members. KSU state committee member Joel said, "SFI always casts fake votes at the time of university and senate elections. The latest example is Kattakkada Christian College. Students Aromal and Anagha were elected University Union Councillors at Kattakkada Christian College. But Anagha's name was replaced with Vaisakh's on the role. SFI used to dismiss KSU members' nominations constantly with the help of the University registrar. Fair enquiry is needed. KSU will not accept this." (ANI)

