Farmers block railway tracks in Punjab after cop slaps woman protesting against land acquisition

Farmers in Punjab's Jalandhar staged a protest on railway tracks at Jalandhar Cantonment junction after a policeman allegedly slapped an elderly woman protesting over land acquisition for Delhi-Katra national highway.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 06:54 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 06:54 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Farmers in Punjab's Jalandhar staged a protest on railway tracks at Jalandhar Cantonment junction after a policeman allegedly slapped an elderly woman protesting over land acquisition for Delhi-Katra national highway. According to the police, the railway main line between Ludhiana to Jalandhar and Amritsar-Jalandhar-Jammu was blocked due to the farmer's protest.

Reportedly, the farmers are protesting over the incident wherein a policeman was seen slapping an elderly woman protester in Punjab's Gurdaspur during a protest over land acquisition for Delhi-Katra national highway. The farmers in Gurdaspur have been protesting against land acquisition for the Delhi-Katra national highway and a poor compensation offer.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Cheema Khudi village near Batala in the Gurdaspur district during the ongoing demonstration of the farmers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

