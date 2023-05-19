Andhra: 2 engineering college students drown in Visakhapatnam

Two engineering college students allegedly drowned in a pond in Narava village in Visakhapatnam, police said on Thursday. The area falls under the Pendurthi police station limits, they said.

As per the police, Rajesh and Nikhil went for a bath in a pond situated behind their college, Narava Engineering College. The relatives of the two students accused college authorities of negligence after the news broke out.

"Rajesh accidentally slipped into deep water. Seeing him drowning, a panicked Nikhil alarmed his friends and soon the rest of the students reached the spot. By the time they arrived there, both were missing," police said. Police said prime facie it appears that Nikhil drowned while trying to save Rajesh. "The clothes and a college bag were found at the scene.

The parents of the missing student also reached the spot, they said. "Police are searching for the missing students, they said.

More details are awaited (ANI)

