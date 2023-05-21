Left Menu

Man commits suicide after killing wife in Telangana's Rangareddy

Police said they have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 07:49 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 07:49 IST
Man commits suicide after killing wife in Telangana's Rangareddy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

A man died by suicide after killing his wife in Telangana's Rangareddy district, police said on Saturday. The couple is survived by two kids.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation was started, a senior police official said. "A man killed his wife and later died by suicide under the Narsingi PS area in Rangareddy district, on Saturday. The couple had two kids. The case is registered and further details are awaited," said Ramana, Assitant Commissioner of Police Narsingi.

Their bodies have been shifted to a hospital and a post-mortem is being conducted, police said. The identity of the deceased couple is being ascertained, police said, adding that the cause behind the extreme step is not clear.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

