Left Menu

Uttarakhand: BJP leader cancels daughter's marriage to Muslim man

The BJP leader said that the marriage was agreed upon the consent of both families, but had to be called off after certain things came to the fore.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 09:51 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 09:51 IST
Uttarakhand: BJP leader cancels daughter's marriage to Muslim man
BJP leader Yashpal Benam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashpal Benam on Saturday cancelled his daughter's marriage to a Muslim man in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal with "mutual consent" with the groom's family after the wedding invitation card's picture went viral on social media, triggering a "controversy". The marriage ceremony of the BJP leader's daughter was scheduled to be held on May 28.

"The wedding to be held on May 28 now has been cancelled," the BJP leader told media persons on Saturday. "Being a public representative, I did not want my daughter's marriage to take place under the protection of the police and the administration. I respect public sentiments," he added.

Benam said that the marriage was agreed upon the consent of both families, but had to be called off after certain things came to the fore. "My daughter was going to get married to a Muslim youth. Keeping in view the happiness and future of the children, both families had decided to get them married, for which the cards were also printed and shared. But after the invitation card for the wedding went viral on social media, many types of things came to the fore objecting to the wedding," he said.

"After the controversy erupted, with mutual consent, both families decided not to carry out the marriage rituals for the time being," the BJP leader added. However, he said that the decision regarding his daughter's marriage to the same man would be taken together with the family, well-wishers and the groom's side. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023