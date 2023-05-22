Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Grand bronze 'Om' figure to be installed in Kedarnath Dham

The District Disaster Management Authority has conducted a successful trial to establish this figure. According to officials, it will be installed permanently as soon as necessary work is completed.

Om figure to be installed in Baba Kedarnath's Dham (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A grand bronze 'Om' figure weighing 60 quints will be installed at Gol Plaza in Baba Kedarnath Dham, informed officials. The District Disaster Management Authority has conducted a successful trial to establish this figure. According to officials, it will be installed permanently as soon as necessary work is completed.

The bronze figure of Om weighing 60 quintals has been made in Baroda, Gujarat. All four sides will be welded with copper. District Disaster Management Authority and PWD conducted a trial to install Om Aakriti in Gol Plaza with the help of a Hydra machine, which was completely successful.

EE Vinay Jhikwan of the executive body told that to completely secure the shape of the wool, welding will be done with copper from all four sides. "Also, along with the middle part, the edges will also be protected, so that it does not get damaged due to snowfall. The Om figure will be installed permanently in a week," said EE Vinay Jhikwan.

District Magistrate Rudraprayag Mayur Dixit said that the grandeur of the Kedarnath Gol Plaza will increase even more after the installation of the Om figure. "Necessary actions are being completed by the DDMA to establish the Om Aakriti," said Mayur Dixit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

