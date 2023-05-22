Left Menu

Lula doubts Petrobras oil project in Amazon would hurt environment

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday said he finds it "difficult" to believe that oil exploration in the Amazon basin would cause environmental damage to the region's rainforest, the largest in the world.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 22-05-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 20:46 IST
Lula doubts Petrobras oil project in Amazon would hurt environment
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday said he finds it "difficult" to believe that oil exploration in the Amazon basin would cause environmental damage to the region's rainforest, the largest in the world. Brazil's environmental protection agency Ibama last week blocked a request by Petroleo Brasileiro to drill at the mouth of the Amazon near Amapa, in a much-awaited decision seen as a broader ruling on whether the state-run oil giant will be able to explore the oil-rich, environmentally sensitive region.

Lula's comments, made on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in Japan, hint at the split within his camp between those who want to prioritize protecting the environment, and those who want to use Petrobras to drive much-needed growth in Latin America's largest economy. "If exploring this oil poses a problem for the Amazon, it certainly won't be explored, but I find it difficult because it is 530 km away from the Amazon. But I can only tell when I get there," Lula told journalists in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

Petrobras has said it will appeal Ibama's decision this week, and that it has "strictly complied with all the requirements of the licensing process". Brazil is home to around 60% of the Amazon, whose rainforest is vital to curbing the impact of climate change because of the vast amount of greenhouse gas it absorbs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023