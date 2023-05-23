J-K: Meet Asma S Zaroo, a young poetess from Kashmir, who weaves magic with her poetry

Asma S Zaroo, a young poetess in the serene city of Srinagar, makes the readers dive into emotions and introspection through her writings. Zaroo is an educationist by profession and a poetess by passion. Her journey into the realm of poetry began with a deep appreciation for the symphony of nature and the profound beauty that surrounds it.

When asked about her initiation into the world of poetry, Asma recollects her fascination with the sounds of raindrops cascading onto the earth, the melodious chirping of birds, and the kaleidoscope of colours that paint the world in various forms. "Everything has a pun, a rhythm," she says, "just like the breathtaking sunsets and sunrises we witness in the universe."

It was this realization that gradually awakened the poetess within her, as her innate connection with the world grew stronger with each passing day. Asma's poetic journey has been one of self-reflection and constant growth. She immerses herself in the written words, both as a writer and a voracious reader, to explore the depths of authenticity within her poetry. Her dedication to self-progress and self-examination is evident in the profoundness of her verses.

She approaches her craft with great dedication. After writing her poems, she also devotes ample time to reading and introspection. Immersed in self-examination, she seeks to infuse her poetic expressions with authenticity. However, like many budding poets, Asma too has faced her fair share of challenges. She laments the fact that numerous writing platforms require a fee for publishing one's work, and even competitions often come with a price tag. She believes that financial barriers should not restrict art and that true talent should be recognized regardless of one's financial capabilities.

Undeterred by these challenges, Asma took matters into her own hands and self-published her maiden book as an e-book without spending a single penny, a testament to her determination and belief in her craft. Asma's book namely 'From my pillow' is a treasure trove of poetic expressions that encapsulate various facets of life and delves into different aspects of life. Themes of self-realization, hope, positivity, and optimism permeate through her words. Asma has an innate ability to see the glass half full, and her poems serve as a gentle reminder to embrace life's challenges with grace and resilience.

Asma's verses radiate a sense of resilience and unwavering faith in the face of adversity. Every poem of hers takes the reader on a journey of introspection, urging them to embrace life's wonders. Each verse is carefully crafted, encapsulating emotions in a way that resonates deeply with the readers. When it comes to poetic genres, Asma finds solace and inspiration in classical English poetry from the Elizabethan era. She holds a particular fondness for sonnets, odes, and ballads, with Shakespeare, John Donne, and Shelley being among her favourite poets. Their timeless verses have left an indelible mark on her own poetic style, influencing her choice of words and the rhythm that flows through her lines.

Asma's aspirations extend beyond personal fulfilment; she aims to contribute to the vast realm of English literature. Through her poetry, she seeks to pay homage to the language that has enriched her life, leaving an enduring legacy for future generations. Beyond her poetic endeavours, she immerses herself in the study of culture, listens attentively to the melodies of nature, and imparts her knowledge and passion as an educator to young minds. In a world increasingly driven by technology and automation, Asma hopes to see a genuine appreciation for true talent and an end to plagiarism. She firmly believes that writers should not be taken for granted in an era dominated by auto-correct and digital shortcuts. Instead, she advocates for the acknowledgement of genuine creativity and the preservation of the written word's intrinsic value.

While poetry remains the heart and soul of Asma's artistic pursuits, she finds inspiration beyond the written word. She listens intently to the melodies of nature, finding solace in its soothing whispers. Her dedication as an educationist enables her to explore different cultural perspectives and enrich her understanding of the world. These diverse experiences serve as valuable sources of inspiration for her poetry, adding layers of depth to her writings. (ANI)

