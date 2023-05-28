Tremors felt in J-K's Srinagar, Pooch after earthquake hits Afghanistan
19 am at " Lat
ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 12:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 12:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Strong earthquake tremors were felt on Sunday in Srinagar and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir following a magnitude 5.2 earthquake in Fayzabad in Afghanistan.
The quake was reported at 11:19 am at " Lat: 36.56 & Long: 71.13, Depth: 220 Km" in Afghanistan. the National Center for Seismology said.
More details awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement