Tamil Nadu: Tourist footfall increases during summer festival in Kodaikanal

The queen of mountains, Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu is witnessing a gradual increase in tourist footfall day-by-day as the summer festival kick-started in the region. A flower exhibition is also organized as part of the festival attracting more tourists from various regions.

The temperature in most southern states has been increasing over the past few days resulting in the increased footfall of tourists from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka to Kodaikanal. Prabhu, one of the tourists visiting Kodaikanal said, "We came to Kodaikanal to enjoy summer vacation with family. Madurai has a high temperature at this time so we came to Kodaikanal to escape the summer heat for at least two days. Now the summer festival is starting here. I am very happy that we came here."

Not only from Tamil Nadu but Kodaikanal is visited by tourists from foreign countries also. These days Kodaikanal is crowded with tourists from neighbouring states including Kerala as summer vacations have started in the state. Another tourist Gokila said, "My children wanted to visit Kodaikanal for summer vacation so we came. Kodaikanal is not very far from Madurai, which is another reason we came here. We are happily enjoying the summer vacation with kids here."

Kodaikanal is a hill station in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district. It is one of the most beautiful hill towns in the Western Ghats. Every year, a large number of domestic and foreign tourists travel to Kodaikanal because of its lakes, undulating hills, foggy forests, enthralling scenery and cool weather.

Kodaikanal enjoys a pleasant climate throughout the year, making it an ideal tourist destination in any season. Temperatures range from 20°C to 28°C during the day and 10°C at night. (ANI)

