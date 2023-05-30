Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Himalayan herbs at high risk due to untimely rains, snowfall

Though the untimely rains and snowfall brought respite to the people from the oppressive heat, these rainfall events put the rare Himalayan herbs at risk.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 08:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 08:46 IST
Though the untimely rains and snowfall brought respite to the people from the oppressive heat, these rainfall events put the rare Himalayan herbs at risk. Scientists expressed concern that if this phenomenon continues for a few more days, many valuable herbs will reach the verge of extinction.

According to the Director of High Peak Plant Research Centre, Prof MC Nautiyal, the Himalayas has been a storehouse of herbs that are rich in medicinal properties for ages. "The effect of climate change is being observed on these herbs. The rains and snowfall in the high Himalayan regions in the month of May are a sign of danger for medicinal plants," Prof Nautiyal said.

He said that this time due to snowfall, rain and hailstorm, the temperature in the region in April and May has come down considerably, due to which the growth of these medicinal plants is slowing down. Dr Vijaykant Purohit Scientist, High Peak Plant Research Centre said that if the growth of these herbs remains slow, then the process of seed formation will also reduce. This deepens the crisis of medicinal herbs.

"Farmers cultivating these herbs will be affected the most. The valuable wealth of the Himalayas will also reach the verge of extinction," he said. Earlier on Monday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand where it is predicted the possibility of rain and hailstorm in higher reaches of the state and rain and thunder in the plains.

IMD predicted heavy rains in Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Rudraprayag and light rain in Bageshwar, Almora and Pithoragarh. The meteorological department also issued a warning of gusty winds blowing at a speed of 70 km. (ANI)

