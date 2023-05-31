Left Menu

TN: 9 more DMK supporters arrested for thwarting IT raid at minister's address

Nine more DMK supporters were arrested at Karur for preventing IT officials from doing their duty, informed the police, adding that a total of 19 persons have been arrested in the matter, so far.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 08:22 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 08:22 IST
Visual from spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nine more DMK supporters were arrested at Karur for preventing IT officials from doing their duty, informed the police, adding that a total of 19 persons have been arrested in the matter, so far. According to Karur police, 9 more DMK supporters were arrested on Tuesday for preventing the income tax officials from performing their duties and attacking them when they attempted to raid contractors having alleged links with minister Senthil Balaji.

Earlier, on Monday, as many as ten people, including two Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) councillors, were arrested in connection with the matter. "Based on CCTV we identified the persons who attacked and prevented IT Officials from doing their duty. They were also remanded," said an officer from Karur Police.

On Friday, IT officials trying to search the premises of Senthil Balaji faced attacks from his supporters, eventually preventing them from conducting the IT raid. On May 26, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai slammed the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) accusing it of "manhandling officials and vandalising vehicles" during the income tax raids in the state.

Visuals showed DMK workers entering into a scuffle with the IT officials when they came to search the premises of Balaji's brother Ashok in the Karur district. According to sources, around 40 locations, including residences and offices of various government contractors with alleged links to Senthil Balaji, were raided.

Balaji is a senior DMK leader from Karur. Raids have been carried out in Chennai, Karur and other places, sources said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

