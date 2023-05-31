Left Menu

Exxon shareholders reject climate proposals from activist in annual meeting

Exxon shareholders reject climate proposals from activist in annual meeting
Exxon Mobil Corp. shareholders on Wednesday supported the company's energy transition plans, voting against all proposals from activist investors for additional reports or action on climate, including methane measurement, Scope 3 targets and a stronger oil-spill response plan to Guyana.

Results are preliminary.

