BRIEF-Constellation To Acquire Ownership Stake In Texas Nuclear Plant From Nrg Energy

Constellation Energy Corp: * CONSTELLATION TO ACQUIRE OWNERSHIP STAKE IN TEXAS NUCLEAR PLANT FROM NRG ENERGY

* CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORP - PROPOSED DEAL FOR $1.75 BILLION * CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORP - TRANSACTION WILL BE FINANCED WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND DEBT.

* CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORP - WILL PURCHASE 44% SHARE OF SOUTH TEXAS PROJECT ELECTRIC GENERATING STATION * CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORP - TRANSACTION WILL BE FINANCED WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND DEBT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

