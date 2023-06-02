"Under PM Modi's leadership, we stood with people of State," Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Telangana Formation Day

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday led celebrations of Telangana's Foundation Day at the Golconda Fort in Hyderabad by unfurling the National Flag on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day. "Government of India organised a program at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad on Telangana Formation Day. After the formation of the state, under the leadership of PM Modi, we stood with the people of the state at every step," Reddy told ANI.

In his address, Kishan Reddy said that the emergence of Telangana was not the result of the efforts of any individual or family but rather the collective struggle of the Telangana people. He acknowledged the unwavering determination and sacrifices made by countless individuals in their pursuit of a separate state. He further said the government is working for the people of Telangana with commitment.

"In this regard, during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we have organised this program today. All Rajbhavans in the country are also celebrating the Telangana Formation Day," he said. Earlier in the day President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of the 10th Telangana Formation Day.

"On the Formation Day of Telangana, my greetings to the people of this wonderful state. The skills of its people and the richness of its culture are greatly admired. I pray for the well-being and prosperity of Telangana," PM Modi tweeted. Telangana was formed out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. The long journey to a separate State began in 1952 and culminated on June 2, 2014, when K Chandrasekhar Rao took oath as the first Chief Minister of the new State. (ANI)

