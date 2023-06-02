Left Menu

"Under PM Modi's leadership, we stood with people of State," Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Telangana Formation Day

"Government of India organised a program at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad on Telangana Formation Day. After the formation of the state, under the leadership of PM Modi, we stood with the people of the state at every step," Reddy told ANI.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 11:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 11:39 IST
"Under PM Modi's leadership, we stood with people of State," Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Telangana Formation Day
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday led celebrations of Telangana's Foundation Day at the Golconda Fort in Hyderabad by unfurling the National Flag on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day. "Government of India organised a program at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad on Telangana Formation Day. After the formation of the state, under the leadership of PM Modi, we stood with the people of the state at every step," Reddy told ANI.

In his address, Kishan Reddy said that the emergence of Telangana was not the result of the efforts of any individual or family but rather the collective struggle of the Telangana people. He acknowledged the unwavering determination and sacrifices made by countless individuals in their pursuit of a separate state. He further said the government is working for the people of Telangana with commitment.

"In this regard, during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we have organised this program today. All Rajbhavans in the country are also celebrating the Telangana Formation Day," he said. Earlier in the day President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of the 10th Telangana Formation Day.

"On the Formation Day of Telangana, my greetings to the people of this wonderful state. The skills of its people and the richness of its culture are greatly admired. I pray for the well-being and prosperity of Telangana," PM Modi tweeted. Telangana was formed out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. The long journey to a separate State began in 1952 and culminated on June 2, 2014, when K Chandrasekhar Rao took oath as the first Chief Minister of the new State. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023