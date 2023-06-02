Left Menu

OPEC+ unlikely to agree bigger oil cuts on Sunday, sources say

As the economic outlook worsened, several members of OPEC+ in April pledged voluntary cuts starting from May, adding to a 2 million barrels per day (bpd) reduction agreed last year. Another source said it was too soon to be sure of the outcome on Sunday, with bilateral talks between ministers expected ahead of the meeting.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 16:54 IST
OPEC+ unlikely to agree bigger oil cuts on Sunday, sources say
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

OPEC and its allies are unlikely to decide on further oil supply cuts at a meeting on Sunday despite a fall in oil prices toward $70 per barrel this week, two sources from the alliance said on Friday although another said the outcome was still unclear.

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, pumps around 40% of the world's crude, meaning its policy decisions can have a major impact on oil prices. Two OPEC+ sources said they did not expect the group to agree further output cuts on Sunday, when OPEC+ ministers gather at 2 p.m. in Vienna (1200 GMT). Before then, OPEC ministers will meet at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and his counterparts from Algeria and the United Arab Emirates are among those expected to arrive in Vienna later on Friday, sources said. As the economic outlook worsened, several members of OPEC+ in April pledged voluntary cuts starting from May, adding to a 2 million barrels per day (bpd) reduction agreed last year.

Another source said it was too soon to be sure of the outcome on Sunday, with bilateral talks between ministers expected ahead of the meeting. A fourth source said the idea of formalising the voluntary cuts as an OPEC+ decision was being looked at. The surprise announcement in April helped drive oil prices about $9 per barrel higher to above $87 before retreating to trade around $75 on Friday, under pressure from concerns about global economic growth and demand.

Last week, Prince Abdulaziz told investors he said were shorting the oil price to "watch out", which many market watchers interpreted as a warning of additional supply cuts. But Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak subsequently said he did not expect any new steps from OPEC+ in Vienna, Russian media reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023