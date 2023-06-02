UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviews International Yoga Day preparations, issues guidelines

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for the celebration of International Yoga Day on June 21 with several ministers and senior government officials on Friday and gave necessary guidelines. According to an official statement, Yoga is a priceless gift from Indian wisdom to humanity that maintains the health of the body and the mind. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced the whole world to Yoga. The 9th International Yoga Day's theme is "Har Ghar-Aangan Yoga" in order to promote wellness and health for every family through yoga.

On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, this year, June 15-June 21, 2023, should be observed as "Yoga Week" with the aim of bringing the benefits of yoga to an increasing number of people. Group yoga practice programmes should be organized at the district headquarters during Yoga Week. There should be group yoga practice in public parks every morning from 6 am to 8 am. Seminar/Workshops related to Yoga should be organized in universities, colleges, and schools, in which role of Yoga in modern lifestyle, Role of Yoga in Management of Mental Disorders, Yoga, Speech Competitions, Rangoli/Poster Competition, Essay Writing Competition, Slogan, extempore speech competitions should be organized.

Participation of local public representatives should also be there in various programs of Yoga Week. Video links to the Common Yoga Protocol should also be disseminated for the convenience and awareness of the general public. Voluntary organizations, health and wellness centers, religious, and social organizations, yoga institutes, NCC cadets, scouts and guides and NSS volunteers should be associated with Yoga Day. Efforts should be made to increase public awareness to connect more and more people with the important event of International Yoga Day.

On the day of International Yoga Day, all ministers should participate in the programme organized in the district under their charge. Connect local public representatives with programs. There should be Yoga instructors too. Large-scale yoga programs should be organized on the huge campuses of the universities. The main June 21 event should be planned in all 762 urban bodies and 58 thousand-gram panchayats. It would be appropriate to conduct yoga practice at Amrit Sarovars, places of historical importance, and cultural places. In all the 14,000 wards, places should be marked for yoga through the corporators.

On June 20, the Department of Urban Development, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj should conduct a special cleanliness drive in coordination with local educational institutions. Fruits and sweets should also be distributed to the children. The parks and locations suggested for yoga practice should be cleaned by the urban development department. All Police Lines/PAC battalions must be linked to the main event of Yoga Day. In view of the security of the program places, there should be continuous patrolling of the police force. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)