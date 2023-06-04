Goa to get greenfield IT park, startup cluster: minister

Left Menu

Goa will get an information technology park and a start-up cluster which will provide working space for more than 5,000 professionals, state IT Minister Rohan Khaunte said.

Goa will get an information technology park and a start-up cluster which will provide working space for more than 5,000 professionals, state IT Minister Rohan Khaunte said. The greenfield IT Park project will come up at Porvorim and the startup cluster at Chimbel, both near Panaji, Khaunte told PTI on the sidelines of the G20-StartUp20 Engagement Group meeting.

''These initiatives will provide working spaces for over 5,000 professionals and accommodate over 150-200 small and medium-sized companies,'' the minister said. He said Goa has witnessed a substantial rise in the number of startups in recent years with more than 400 DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) recognized startups. "This surge can be attributed to factors such as a supportive ecosystem, availability of skilled talent with more than eight technical institutions, and a growing pool of local entrepreneurs," Khaunte said. The contribution of MSMEs to Goa's GDP is currently 30% and they contribute nearly 50% of exports. "These startups have made significant strides in diverse industries, including technology, tourism, hospitality, and e-commerce," he added.

