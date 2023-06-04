Maharashtra: 10 kg gold worth Rs 6.2 crores seized, four arrested in Mumbai

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai has arrested four passengers in two separated cases and seized more than 10 kg of gold, said the DRI officials. According to the officials, the value of the seized gold is approximately Rs 6.2 crore.

"DRI Mumbai seized more than 10 kg of gold valued at approx Rs 6.2 crores in two separate cases on June 3. A total of four passengers have been arrested," said the officials. Giving details the officials said that in the first case, two passengers who arrived from Sharjah to Mumbai by Air India Express Flight, were intercepted. During the examination of the said passengers, 8 gold bars of 24 kt having foreign markings weighing 8 kgs were found concealed inside their clothes around their waist.

"Acting swiftly on further intelligence one more associate of the passengers was apprehended. The gold in bar form weighing 8 kgs recovered during examination valued at Rs 4.94 crores was seized. Three persons have been arrested in the first case," added the officials. The officials informed that in the second case the recovered gold wires were found from the ladies clutches (purses) with a total weight of 2005 grams and a provisional value of Rs. 1,23,80,875.

The officials said, "In the second case, one Indian national coming from Dubai was also intercepted at CSMI Airport, Mumbai on Saturday. 56 ladies clutches (purses) were recovered after the examination of the baggage of the said passengers". "All the ladies 'clutches were found to be having ingenious concealment of 24kt gold in the form of silver colour metal wires under the metallic strips of the ladies clutches," added the customs official.

"The recovered gold wires were found to be having a net weight of 2005 grams and a provisional value of Rs 1,23,80,875 and the passenger was arrested. The second seizure apparently involves well educated individuals who are directly involved in the planning and execution of the gold smuggling," added the police. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)