Left Menu

Nothing to manufacture Phone (2) in India

The phones manufactured in India will be for consumption in India, Nothing India VP and GM Manu Sharma said.The company started making its smartphones in India last year with the first version of Phone 1.It is very important for us to be accessible to the Indian market, to build the demand and manage supplies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2023 22:57 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 22:54 IST
Nothing to manufacture Phone (2) in India
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@nothing)
  • Country:
  • India

Smart devices maker Nothing will manufacture its upcoming smartphone Phone (2) in India, which is scheduled to be launched next month, a senior company official said on Monday.

The company will make smartphones at the manufacturing facility of BYD in Tamil Nadu.

''Phone (2) is going to be manufactured in India - Tamil Nadu. The phones manufactured in India will be for consumption in India,'' Nothing India VP and GM Manu Sharma said.

The company started making its smartphones in India last year with the first version of Phone (1).

''It is very important for us to be accessible to the Indian market, to build the demand and manage supplies. We wanted to be close to the market. Our Phone (1) has been very successful in India and globally as well. Our demand is such that large volumes are manufactured right here in India,'' Sharma said.

He said that the company will be using recycled material in Phone (2).

''We will use 100 per cent recycled copper, steel, tin etc, and the 80 per cent of plastic used in the Phone (2),'' Sharma added.

The London-headquartered company is also in discussions with more manufacturing partners to make its other products.

''As we continue to manufacture our phone in India, we will continue to evaluate opportunities for other products as well,'' Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023