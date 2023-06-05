CSIR-National Physical Laboratory celebrates World Environment Day 2023

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) National Physical Laboratory on Monday organized and celebrated the World Environment Day under JIGYASA CSIR flagship program. World Environment Day is held annually on 5 June which brings together millions of people from across the globe and engage them in the efforts to protect and restore the Earth.

This year marks the event's 50th anniversary. People from more than 150 countries participate in this United Nations international day that celebrates environmental action and the power of governments, businesses and individuals to create a more sustainable world. World Environment Day has been led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) since its inception in 1973. This year the theme of WED is "Solutions to plastic pollution".

Scientists, Staff and Research Scholars of the Division "Environmental Sciences & Biomedical Metrology" of CSIR-NPL celebrated this day along with school students and teachers under Jigyasa program where 100 children and 12 teachers from six different Delhi NCR schools namely, The Divine Mother International School (UP), Allen House Public School (Ghaziabad), Aster Public School (Noida Ext. UP), Shaheed Bishan Singh Memorial Sr. Sec. School (Kirti Nagar, Delhi), Balvantray Mehta Vidya Bhawan Anguridevi Sher Singh Academy (GK-II , Delhi) and Presidium School (Indirapuram, UP) took part in the celebration. Jigyasa, CSIR's flagship programme, is an educational project designed to inspire schoolchildren to pursue scientific careers. At CSIR-NPL, the Jigyasa programme places a strong emphasis on close relationships between students and scientists, which acts as a spark to promote an atmosphere of curiosity and foster a scientific temperament in students.

Laboratory visits, experimental demonstrations, well-attended lectures, practical demonstrations, summer projects, micro-research activities, teacher training, and other activities are all included in interaction programmes. The program started with the welcome address by Dr Jiji Pulikkotil followed by the address by the acting Director CSIR-NPL, Dr Sanjay R. Dhakate and Head of Environmental Sciences and Biomedical Metrology Division, Dr TK Mandal.

Dr Mandal emphasized the pollution in various facets of the environment and the consequences the mother Earth is facing while Dr Dakate sensitized the audience about the seriousness about the plastic pollution which is contaminating the whole ecosystem. The inaugural session was concluded with vote of thanks by Dr Sumit Kumar Mishra. The four interesting Lectures were delivered by the subject experts followed with quiz, laboratory visits after the inauguration.

The first lecture was delivered by Dr Sachchidanand Singh told that "Climate Change has always been a part of life on the Earth due to several natural factors like Plate Tectonics movement, Variation in Earth's orbit, Volcanic Activities etc. and human induced reasons like large scale fire, overgrazing etc". Singh added that "the most worrying aspect is the recent speed of accelerated growth in Green House Gas (GHG) concentration and Atmospheric Aerosols due to anthropogenic activities, particularly after the Industrial Revolution".

He said that the CO2 level has increased by more than 45 per cent after 1850 and the consequences are alarming and the Global Warming is no longer a prediction but it is happening, it is real and being felt by the present generation. He concluded his talk with the statement that "It is the duty of all of us to do something to contain the present speed of increase in GHG and Aerosols in the environment to save the Earth from further degradation" The other speaker, Dr Monika J Kulshrestha spoke about 'Environmental Impacts.' She gave an overview of human activities affecting the environment adversely. She further told the students how each individual can take responsibility for making a difference in the environment. She also explained to the students the importance of atmospheric chemistry research and its direct relevance in the Indian scenario while comparing it with global.

Another speaker, Dr Shankar talked about international scenarios of national metrology institutes starting from meter convention to BIPM and to NPL role in disseminate SI traceability. He also talked about air quality measurements and different parameters of it. This year as the theme of the world environmental day is to "beat plastic pollution", he also showed the recent results of their research on which they found tracer for plastic pollution in air.

At last, he said that let's decide today that when we celebrate century year of our independence we will have plastic fee environment, for which we need to find societal and scientific solutions, and it is a collective responsibility of all of us. The last speaker, Dr Rupesh M. Das apprised about the importance of Antarctica and Indian scientific activities related to environmental investigations. He also elaborated the possible climate change impact on the ice covered continent and its consequences to the other regions.

The program ended with the felicitation of the quiz winners. (ANI)

