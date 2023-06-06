Left Menu

Nova Kahkhova dam collapsed, territories flooded - Russian news agencies

The large Nova Kakhovka Dam in the Russia-controlled parts of the Kherson region in southern Ukraine was destroyed and the territory is flooding, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed source close to the matter.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2023 09:49 IST | Created: 06-06-2023 09:33 IST
Nova Kakhovka Dam Image Credit: Wikipedia

The large Nova Kakhovka Dam in the Russia-controlled parts of the Kherson region in southern Ukraine was destroyed and the territory is flooding, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed source close to the matter. TASS cited the source as saying that it was a quiet night and that there were no air strikes on the dam overnight.

A second state news agency RIA cited the Moscow-installed Mayor of Nova Kakhovka as saying that the upper part of the dam was destroyed by shelling. Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

