Moradabad: Imam arrested for raping, forcibly converting a woman

An Imam, Maulana Nizamuddin was arrested in Moradabad on Thursday for allegedly raping a woman after giving her false assurances of love and marriage and then forcibly converting her to Islam. The Moradabad police filed a case against the accused Maulana and sent him to jail. Six others were also accused of helping Maulana. Sandeep Kumar Meena, Superintendent of Police, Rural Moradabad received the complaint from the victim.

As reported by the woman, she met the accused Maulana Nizamuddin's son Mohammad Hussain in 2016. Later, Nizamuddin deceived her and told her that he is unmarried and made her believe that he loves her. He forcibly raped her and got her pregnant. "On Jan 16, 2022, the family members of Maulana Nizamuddin came and forcibly raped the victim when she was alone in her house. They even made obscene videos and threatened to behead her. They also told her that if she wants to live with them, she has to tolerate all of this. The victim also alleged that Imam gave her triple talaq and forced her to sign. Later, he threatened to kill her and threw her out of the house," said Rural Moradabad SP.

The woman, a resident of the Dilari Police Station area filed a complaint against Imam and six other people. After raping the victim, Imam forcibly converted her by making a fake marriage receipt on Dec 20, 2016, and kept her to himself. While living with Imam, she came to know that he had cheated on many young women in the past and had played with their lives too.

"That's how he bluffs women and keeps them with himself for some days and then sends them away," she alleged. (ANI)

