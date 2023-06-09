PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Biden and Sunak unveil 'Atlantic declaration' to strengthen economic ties - UK banks must pass on interest rate rises to savers, say MPs

- UK set to introduce floor for oil and gas windfall tax - CAB Payments announces plans to pursue London listing

Overview - U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday their countries would partner on advanced technologies, clean energy and critical minerals as they strengthen a historical security alliance.

- Major banks must pass on benefits of higher UK interest rates to customers, a top parliamentary watchdog said on Thursday. - The UK will introduce a floor for the country's oil and gas windfall tax, as it seeks to boost investment in the North Sea, although the exact minimum price level was unclear for now.

- CAB Payments Holdings, a specialist in business-to-business cross-border payments across emerging markets, is seeking a London stock market listing to broaden its ownership and accelerate its growth, the company said on Thursday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

