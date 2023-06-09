Left Menu

LIC raises stake in SAIL to 8.6 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 21:01 IST
LIC raises stake in SAIL to 8.6 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has raised its stake in state-owned steel production firm SAIL by about 2 per cent through an open market acquisition.

LIC bought 8.26 crore shares or 2.001 per cent of equity capital at an average price of Rs 66.18 per unit, the insurer said in a regulatory filing.

The insurer bought the additional shares between October 14, 2022 and June 8, 2023 for about Rs 547 crore.

Following this, LIC's holding in Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) increased to 8.68 per cent, it said.

Prior to the acquisition, it held 6.68 per cent stake in the Maharatna firm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfunding

Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfund...

 Global
2
Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SEC crackdown

WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SE...

 Global
4
‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023