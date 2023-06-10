Nigeria's secret police has suspended central bank governor in custody
Reuters | Lagos | Updated: 10-06-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 19:14 IST
Nigeria's secret police, the Department of State Services, said on Saturday it was holding suspended central bank governor Governor Godwin Emefiele for investigative reasons.
