Assam: Properties worth lakhs of rupees gutted in fire at godown in Kamrup

Following the incident, firefighters rushed to the area, doused the fire and brought the situation under control.

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 22:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a godown in the Balagaon area near Rangia in the Kamrup district of Assam. Properties worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in a massive fire on Saturday. Following the incident, firefighters rushed to the area, doused the fire and brought the situation under control.

A staff of fire services said that the fire broke out at the plastic godown. "Our two fire tenders immediately reached the spot and doused the flame. We suspect that the fire broke out due to an electric short circuit," the fire services staff said.

On the other hand, local police said that there was no report of any casualty or injury in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

